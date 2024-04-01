Mike Clevinger Free Agency Update: White Sox re-sign veteran pitcher on one-year deal

Mike Clevinger has finally landed on a new contract, signing a deal to return to the Chicago White Sox. According to MLB Insider Robert Murray, the veteran pitcher will rejoin the White Sox pending the results of a mandatory physical. The deal is reportedly a one-year contract as Clevinger will be looking to rebuild his value across the league.

It's a roller coaster MLB career for Mike Clevinger, who was once viewed as a potential star. However, the once-promising starting pitcher saw his career stalled by a number of injuries, including Tommy John Surgery prior to the 2021 regular season.

Clevinger was solid for the Chicago White Sox last season, posting a 9-9 record with a 3.77 ERA and 110 strikeouts over 131.1 innings of work. Re-joining the White Sox may be the best for both parties as Clevinger is looking to re-establish himself as a star in the MLB, while the White Sox could also move him at the trade deadline if they are no longer in contention.

If Mike Clevinger passes his physical and joins the Chicago White Sox, he will be entering the 8th season of his MLB career. The polarizing pitcher has previously pitched for the Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres before joining the White Sox in 2023.

Mike Clevinger has seen his reputation hurt among MLB fans after being linked to a domestic violence investigation

Although Clevinger has been a solid, albeit oft-injured pitcher in the MLB, it's his link to an alleged domestic violence situation that has led many fans to change their opinion of him.

Even though the MLB investigated Clevinger in 2023 regarding the situation and did not decide to invoke any punishment on him, many fans have never forgiven him for even being tied to the investigation.

It will be interesting to see how he will be received by fans this season. Trevor Bauer has been attempting to make his way back to the MLB after being linked to sexual assault allegations. It will be interesting to see if the signing of a polarizing player such as Clevinger will affect Bauer's fate in any way.

