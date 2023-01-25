Why is Mike Clevinger being investigated for domestic abuse?

2023 was meant to be the year that Mike Clevinger, a starter for the San Diego Padres, would continue his rebound. The 6'4" right-hander missed the entirety of the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery and played decently in 2022.

Now, it looks as though Clevinger's year has gotten a whole lot worse, at least from a PR standpoint. New allegations are being brought forward by his former partner that he was complicit in abusing her and his 10-month old daughter.

"Mike Clevinger is under investigation by MLB following allegations of domestic violence involving the mother of his 10-month-old daughter and child abuse, per @Britt_Ghiroli" - @ Talkin Baseball

Clevinger's girlfriend, Olivia Finestead, has alleged that he was physically abusive. Finestead has been in contact with the MLB's department of investigations since last summer. It is reported that Finestead is not Clevinger's wife, but rather a girlfriend. Clevinger has been married to Monica Ceraolo since 2014.

Finestead said that he has choked her, slapped her in a Los Angeles hotel room, and has thrown used chewing tobacco on his 10-month old daughter, the youngest of three.

She shared a heartfelt post saying:

"I hope the @MLB does what they should and puts him in required therapy, maybe even a small suspensions (sic), so he can take time out to really think about why he abuses his kids and their mothers."

Mike Clevinger signed a one-year deal worth $12 million with a $12 million mutual option for 2024 with the Chicago White Sox last December. He pitched for the Cleveland Indians before coming over to the San Diego Padres midway through 2020.

Last year on the Padres, he registered a record of 7-7 with an ERA of 4.33, the worst since his rookie year of 2016.

"Mike Clevinger, the dude that couldn’t get an Out while the Padres were up 4-0 in Game 4 of the NLCS, is under investigation following allegations of domestic violence and child abuse. Sad, sad situation" - @ Devine Sports Gospel

Mike Clevinger has not made any comment regarding the matter. However, his legal team has been on the record stating that Clevinger "emphatically denies all of these accusations."

Mike Clevinger's hopes of a rebirth in 2023 mired by allegations

The Chicago White Sox have come out and stated that they will await the MLB's judgment on the matter, and that they condemn all forms of physical abuse.

Only time will tell if Clevinger will be able to take the mound in 2023, or if this ordeal will keep him sidelined, like it previously did to Trevor Bauer.

