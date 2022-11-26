Mike Clevinger stats: A look at the star pitcher's 2022 season

Mike Clevinger is one of the top pitchers entering free agency in the 2022 offseason. His team, the San Diego Padres, made only their second playoff appearance this season in 16 years, and the pitching staff was a big part of it.

The Padres' ERA of 3.81 as a team was 5th in the national league and Clevinger, who made 23 appearances this season, was a key part of the Padres' staff. Although his personal ERA in 2022 was 4.33, about 0.50 points higher than the team average, Clevinger was an instrumental part of the team.

AJ Cassavell @AJCassavell Mike Clevinger rocking the pigtails in his second start Mike Clevinger rocking the pigtails in his second start https://t.co/zLrIzCLd8l

"Mike Clevinger rocking the pigtails in his second start" - @ AJ Cassavell

The Padres were blessed with some incredible starters this season. Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell were all at the top of their games this season. However, Clevinger settled nicely into his role as the 4th man in the rotation and made the most starts since 2018, when he played for the Cleveland Indians.

After Tommy John surgery in late 2020, it was questioned by many whether or not Clevinger would ever be able to handle a spot in the regular rotation ever again. He missed the entire 2021 season with the Padres on account of the surgery.

But the player hit the ground running in 2022. His fastball was able to touch 100 mph, the way it had in his earlier career, and he seemed unafraid to challenge batters the way he always had.

He finished with a record of 7-7 on top of his 4.33 ERA. The numbers were not fantastic, but were to be expected after the 6'4 right-hander sat out an entire season.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal White Sox showing strong interest in free-agent right-hander Mike Clevinger, sources tell @TheAthletic White Sox showing strong interest in free-agent right-hander Mike Clevinger, sources tell @TheAthletic.

"White Sox showing strong interest in free-agent right-hander Mike Clevinger, sources tell @TheAthletic" - @ Ken Rosenthal

During the 2022 playoffs, Mike Clevinger was disappointing. He only played one game, against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. In the outing, he lasted only 2.2 innings after giving up 4 earned runs on 6 hits to the nifty Dodgers hitters.

Mike Clevinger hopes for success in free agency

The truth is that Clevinger did not have solid enough 2022 stats to entice teams to sign him. He has, however, demonstrated grit and determination after carving out a starting spot after such drastic health issues in the preceding season. Expect him to get another chance when he takes the field in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes