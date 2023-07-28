Back in 2018, sports radio talk show host Mike Francesa predicted failure for Los Angeles Angles two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani. He did so on Chris “Mad Dog” Russo’s show High Heat.

In 2018, Ohtani made his MLB debut with the Angels. His previous seasons were plagued with injuries which in turn had an effect on his performance on the diamond.

Speaking about Ohtani, Francesa said:

"The Yankees are lucky they didn't get him."

However, the Angels ace was highly expected to be incredible due to his outstanding skills as both a hitter and a pitcher.

In 2021, Shohei Ohtani started showcasing his skills, becoming the first player in the history of the league to have been named an All-Star both as a hitter and a pitcher in the same season.

He also bagged the award of the American League’s Most Valuable Player (AL MVP) award and became the first two-way star to have done so. Ohtani also secured a Silver Slugger Award for being the best hitter in the AL.

By then Mike Francesa was regretting his decision of predicting failure as the star only keeps impressing everyone more.

On "The Mike Francesa Podcast," the show host tried to defend his old comment, which is seen by many to be one of the worst takes of all time. Francesa said:

"I hadn't seen him play yet."

Listen to his full comment below:

Ohtani is a player that every team in the league wants on their team. With the trade deadline looming over, fans are eager to see if the Los Angeles Angels will keep the Japanese star.

How is Angels ace Shohei Ohtani performing this season?

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 21, 2023, in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani is playing blistering baseball in the 2023 season. He has a record of 9-5 along with a 3.43 ERA and 156 strikeouts. Ohtani also has a .296 batting average with a league-leading 36 home runs along with 77 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

Shohei Ohtani is on his way to target reaching Aaron Judge’s home run record and be titled the AL-MVP second year in a row.

The real question is regarding his future. The Angels are highly unlikely to be able to keep Ohtani from hitting free agency at the end of the season, so do they trade him now and recoup some value, or hold onto him and risk losing him for nothing?