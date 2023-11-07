Mike Schildt emerging to be favorite for Padres managing job, per MLB insider

Mike Schildt has emerged as a favorite in the running for the San Diego Padres manager position. The team is looking to promote from their internal setup, as Schildt was serving as the Padres' senior advisor to player development.

The San Diego Padres boasted some of the biggest names in the league this season but only ended up with an 82-80 record, missing the playoffs. Manager Bob Melvin departed the organization after he was offered the same role by their divisional rivals, the San Francisco Giants.

Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Mike Schildt is one of the favorites for the Padres managing job.

The Padres have interviewed many big names in order to find their next clubhouse leader. Aside from Schildt, Scout and Development Coach Ryan Flaherty is also in the running.

LA Angels bench coach Benji Gil is also one of the remaining shortlists, whereas his former manager, Phil Nevin, who was fired by the Angels this offseason, has also interviewed for the same position with the Padres.

Mike Schildt has enough managerial experience in the MLB to be a frontrunner to lead a big-market club like the San Diego Padres. He managed the St. Louis Cardinals from 2018 to 2021, leading them to three consecutive playoff appearances and earning an NL Manager of the Year award in 2019.

Mike Schildt will need to use all his experience with a new-look Padres

Having had a disappointing season with a star-studded roster, the San Diego Padres are expected to make a few changes. Anyone who takes over the manager role in San Diego will be expected to use the depth of the roster and not rely on the core bunch.

Star player Juan Soto has been linked to various other clubs for a possible trade as a number of pitchers, such as Josh Hader, Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha, chose to head into free agency. The Padres desperately need to bolster their pitching staff if they want to get into the postseason next year.