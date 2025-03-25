"Mike Trout actually has become underrated" - Former Twins' slugger claims three-time AL MVP is being overlooked

The last few seasons for Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout have not been the best. He has struggled to stay on the field, playing in just 111 games over the past two seasons.

The consistent IL trips have hurt his image, leading to many not believing in him as much. He comes into the new season ranked as the 39th best player, according to MLB Network.

Former Minnesota Twins slugger Trevor Plouffe sees this as disrespect. On a recent episode of Baseball Today, Ploufee claimed that the three-time American League MVP has become overlooked.

"So, I think Mike Trout actually has become underrated. People forget, the guy with a .991 career OPS. If you do that for one season you are a god, Chris," said Plouffe.

Plouffe instantly points to Trout's impressive career .991 OPS. There is only one active MLB player who holds a higher OPS, and that is Aaron Judge, who holds a 1.010 OPS.

"If he does get through a whole season, I guarantee we see an OPS in the .900s, I guarantee we see 30 homers, [and] I guarantee we are getting almost like a vintage Mike Trout. He just has to stray healthy. He is still that guy" he added.

Plouffe believes that if Trout can stay healthy this season, he will be a force to be reckoned with. Hopefully, he can stay on the field this season more than he has in seasons past.

Other Angels players are dealing with injuries as Mike Trout remains healthy

Los Angeles Angels - Mike Trout (Photo via IMAGN)

The Angels did their best to fill some holes during the winter. They signed former Chicago White Sox slugger Yoan Moncada to hold down third base for the club, but that will have to wait.

Moncada is dealing with a "deep bruise" in his right thumb. The injury is limiting how well he can throw and what he can do with the bat in his hands. His 2025 season debut may be on hold.

However, he is not the only one. Shortstop Zach Neto will miss Opening Day as he is recovering from right shoulder surgery. Anthony Rendon will also miss Opening Day as he had hip surgery.

The pressure will be even higher on Trout to stay healthy. He must be in the lineup day in and day out if the Angels want to do some work in the American League West.

