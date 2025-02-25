"Mike Trout can be the same person but in a different aspect" – Former MVP Andrew McCutchen backs the Angels star’s evolution

It's going to be a completely different look for Mike Trout this season as the Los Angeles Angels icon is going to be moving out of center field for the first time in his career. The three-time MVP has been dealing with a variety injuries over the past few seasons, so in an attempt to keep him on the field the club will look shift his defensive position to do so.

Mike Trout will be the team's starting right fielder in 2025, a position he has only played for 17 games over his 14 year career. There is also a chance that the Trout could see some time as a designated hitter in an attempt to stay healthy. It will be an adjustment certainly, however, there is little doubt that Trout can still be his elite self if he can remain on the field.

Pittsburgh Pirates star and former National League MVP Andrew McCutchen spoke about Mike Trout during an interview with Foul Territory. The Gold Glove Award winning center fielder has made a similar adjustment in his career and believes that Trout can still be as effective as ever and remain healthy, even if he has to adjust his playing style at times.

"I was there. You tussle with, I can run hard down the line, I can hustle a double, I can steal bags, I'm still going to be that same person but plain and no. You can be the same person but in a different aspect," McCutchen explained.

McCutchen, who was one of the best center fielders in baseball during his prime has had to adjust his game to help keep his career alive. The 38-year-old has played in 366 games over the past three seasons, however only 63 of those games have seen the veteran play in the outfield (the rest coming at DH). McCutchen believes Mike Trout can do something similar as he ages.

"Maybe you're not stealing 20 bags, maybe you're stealing 10. Maybe you're not getting that hustle double and it's late in the game and guys are up or down five," He continued about adjustments that can be made to help a player stay healthy and on the field.

Mike Trout says he felt good about his right field Spring Training debut

The future Hall of Famer has already made his debut in right field this spring on Monday. While he did not have to make a play, he said that he felt good. The fact that he did not have to make a play might bode well for the 11-time All-Star remaining healthy as long as possible.

"It felt good. Just different angles, things you work on in BP, getting comfortable. Trying to get a fly ball. Thought I might get a ground ball there, but it’s fine," Trout said.

Even though Mike Trout has been a strong center fielder throughout his career with the Los Angeles Angels, it's clear that he benefits the team much more with a bat in his hand as opposed to patrolling center. If he can remain healthy, Trout could be in store for another massive season.

