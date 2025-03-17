Mike Trout comparison emerges for $82M star from Brewers insider

MLB insider Adam McCalvy compared Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Jackson Chourio to a young Mike Trout after his excellent rookie season in 2024. McCalvy pointed out Mike Trout was the youngest player to record 20 stolen bases and 20 home runs in a season, doing so on his 21st birthday, but Chourio was almost six months younger when he broke that record last year.

The Milwaukee Brewers had initially brought in Jackson Chourio from his native Venezuela in 2021. However, the Brewers signed him to an eight-year, $82 million contract before the start of last season, the largest contract offered for a player yet to play in the MLB. The investment seems worth it for now, since Chourio had an impressive campaign, finishing third for the National League Rookie of the Year.

Adam McCalvy, beat writer for the Brewers on MLB.com, shed light on some of the similarities that Jackson Chourio had with the Los Angeles Angels superstar during the latter's phenomenal rookie season in 2012.

"He is the first guy to get to 20-20 before his 21st birthday. Mike Trout got there on his 21st birthday," he said. "I'm standing by that stat even though it's a total technicality because it's Mike Trout. He's done some incredible things."

"So, the ceiling is as high as you can possibly imagine." McCalvy added.

Jackson Chourio batted .275/.327/.464 during the regular season with 22 stolen bases and 54 extra-base hits, including 21 home runs, 79 RBIs, and an OPS+ of 117.

Mike Trout names the best players he has come up against

Trout has missed more than half the games for the Angels over the past four seasons (Image Sourc: IMAGN)

Mike Trout recently named his three favorite players in the MLB, as well as some of the toughest pitchers that he has battled against throughout his outstanding career. The three-time MVP shared his thoughts in an interview with Michael Rodriguez, host of "Mike Depodcast," at the Los Angeles Angels spring training camp in Tempe, Arizona, this Saturday.

"I'm going to go Mookie (Betts), (Aaron) Judge and Harp (Bryce Harper)," Trout said regarding the three best postion players that has encountered during his time in the MLB.

"Hardest pitcher I've faced, (Max) Scherzer, I'm going to go Felix (Hernandez), he was always a battle and I'll go (Justin) Verlander," Trout said about the best pitchers that he faced.

Trout has spent his entire career with the Angels since making his big league debut in 2011. Trout won the American League Rookie of the Year the following season and has collected 11 All-Star Game appearances and nine Silver Slugger awards in addition to his three AL MVP titles.

