"Miss this little guy" - Mike Trout dedicates an adorable Instagram post to his son

Mike Trout shared a sweet photo on Instagram saying how much he misses his son Beckham while away from home. The Los Angeles Angels center fielder has shown stellar performance in MLB 2022. Owing to the continuing MLB season, he is unable to spend time with his family due to his professional obligations. Baseball season may be cruel to the players who participate in the sport. When the MLB season begins each year, players commit to a rigorous schedule that takes them away from their spouses and children every other week, leaving them with whatever valuable family time they can squeeze in during homestands.

"Miss this little guy." - @ Mike Trout

Trout also changed his Instagram display picture, expressing his love for his 21-month-old. In the image, he is carrying Beckham in his arms in the middle of the baseball diamond.

Mike's new Instagram profile pic with his son, Beckham. Jessa Trout, Mike's wife, uploaded an IG story of Trout with his son.

On April 28, Jessa, Mike Trout's wife, posted an Instagram story, mentioning how it is challenging for Mike to leave behind his son, Beckham.

Mike Trout bidding goodbye to his son.

"Dada, goodbyes are hard." - @ Jessa Trout

On July 30, 2020, the Los Angeles Angels center fielder and his wife had their first child, Beckham Aaron Trout. Mike announced the good news on his Instagram account with his fans and claimed his son to be the greatest gift from God in his life.

"Our greatest gift from above • we are so in love! 🤍 Meet our sweet boy, Beckham Aaron Trout 🖤. July 30, 2020 • 5:10pm • 7lb 10oz • 20.75in." - @ Mike Trout

In June 2021, Mike dedicated his first Father's Day post to Beckham on Instagram. In the picture, Mike and Beckham were seen sitting on a speedboat and enjoying the view, facing away from the camera.

"I couldn’t be more blessed to be your dad, Beckham Aaron Trout. Happy FATHER'S DAY to all the DADS out there!!!" - @ Mike Trout

Trout also wished a happy Father's Day to all the other dads out there.

Mike Trout was spotted with his son, Beckham Aaron Trout at Angel Stadium one week ago

Mike with his son Beckham at the Angel Stadium.

A week ago, Mike posted three photos with his son at Angel Stadium in a carousel post on Instagram. Beckham was seen walking in the ballpark with his father standing close to him in two of the photos. In the third picture, Mike was carrying Beckham in his arms.

Jessa Trout left a comment on the post, " My handsome boys."

Jessa Trout left a comment on her husband's post.

Some bonds can never be broken. The special father-son bond that Mike shares with his son Beckham is certainly one of them.

