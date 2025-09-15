"Mike Trout doesn't deserve to be on WBC team"- Fans erupt as Angels make history with 11th straight playoff miss

The Los Angeles Angels won't be playing in the playoffs for the 11th consecutive season after an 11-2 thrashing against the Seattle Mariners sealed their regular-season fate.The Angels' challenge for a playoff spot fizzled out after the All-Star break, and Sunday's loss against the Mariners was the final nail in the coffin for the Halos. It's also the 11th season without a postseason appearance for Mike Trout.Fans reacted to the Angels' longest active streak with postseason baseball.&quot;Trout don’t deserve to be on the WBC team.&quot;AP @lal2690LINKTrout don’t deserve to be on th WBC team&quot;Mike Trout wanted this when he signed that extension he knew they were shit.&quot;ktb.kendrick @ktbkendrickLINKMike Trout wanted this when he signed that extension he knew they were shit&quot;Trout is thrilled… his annual Oct trip to see the Philadelphia Eagles is intact… congrats Mike.&quot;MS @DeFeatUscLINKTrout is thrilled… his annual Oct trip to see the Philadelphia Eagles is intact… congrats Mike.&quot;Who would've thought back in 2014, after they got swept by the Royals in the ALDS, that Trout and the Angels would never get back to the playoffs.&quot;PhillyPhan38 @NePhillyChuck38LINKWho would've thought back in 2014, after they got swept by the Royals in the ALDS, that Trout and the Angels would never get back to the playoffs.&quot;That’s what happens when you put all your millions into one player and neglect everything else it takes to build a real team.&quot;Pablo @JPablo502LINKThat’s what happens when you put all your millions into one player and neglect everything else it takes to build a real team.The Angels last made the playoffs in 2014, and the Pittsburgh Pirates are the team with the second-longest active playoff drought; nine seasons, expected to extend to 10 this year.Mike Trout vows to work hard and come back stronger after underwhelming 2025 seasonAfter missing almost the entire 2024 season due to injury, Mike Trout arrived in Spring Training earlier this year with renewed hopes of ending the team's postseason drought.While the Angels switched Trout's position in the outfield to preserve his fitness, the three-time MVP failed to live up to expectations at the plate. Trout is batting .231 with 21 home runs this season and has not gone deep in his last 30 games.Despite the decline, Trout is confident he still has plenty to give at the plate.“I’ve got (five) more years on the contract,” Trout said. “That’s what fuels me. I feel like I’ve got a lot left in my tank. And I know when it’s right, I can be the best.“It’s been a frustrating year for me, mentally and physically. But I feel like I can get back to myself. I’ve got the fire in me to work hard this offseason to get back.”