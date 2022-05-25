Mike Trout dons Liverpool jersey ahead of FA Cup Final, shares video on Instagram

Before the Liverpool versus Chelsea FA Cup Final 2022 on May 14, Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout publicly cheered for Liverpool F.C. on Instagram, donning the club's red jersey. Many Trout fans were unaware of his Liverpool F.C. fandom until he shared a video on the social media platform with the club's signature song, "You'll Never Walk Alone."

As the video plays, the camera zooms in on a Liverpool F.C. jersey, a cap, and shoes, and other attire hanging in a locker with "Mike Trout" on the placard. In a fraction of a second, the picture of the Liverpool football club appears intermittently with Mike sporting the club's jersey, baseball bat in hand.

"YNWA. LIVER POOL FC. LFC" - @ Mike Trout

One of Mike's fans on Twitter named Baseball Brit wrote that he had no idea Mike was into football and would love to know why he chose Liverpool F.C.

Baseball Brit @BaseballBrit @BassTunedToRed @LFC !



Would be a good story to write, Andrew... ;) @MikeTrout Would just love to know how he chose Liverpool. Had no idea he was intoWould be a good story to write, Andrew... ;) @BassTunedToRed @LFC @MikeTrout Would just love to know how he chose Liverpool. Had no idea he was into ⚽️!Would be a good story to write, Andrew... ;)

"Would just love to know how he chose Liverpool. Had no idea he was into! Would be a good story to write." - @ Baseball Brit

Some pointed out that it is a disappointment to learn that he is a Liverpool F.C. fan.

"Oh Mike… this is disappointing. I guess nobody is perfect." - @ LA Angels UK

Maybe Chelsea would be a better choice for that fan!

Mike Trout is helping to market MLB among English sports fans

Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout's Instagram post in favor of Liverpool F.C. comes at a time when MLB is trying to expand its presence in London. The city will host host regular season MLB games in 2023, 2024, and 2026.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX MLB announced a long-term partnership with the city of London & will play regular season games there in 2023, 2024, and 2026 MLB announced a long-term partnership with the city of London & will play regular season games there in 2023, 2024, and 2026 ⚾️🇬🇧 https://t.co/qbqdq9c6xZ

"MLB announced a long-term partnership with the city of London & will play regular season games there in 2023, 2024, and 2026." - @ FOX Sports: MLB

In 2019, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox made history by playing the first MLB games ever in Europe. Following that, the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals were scheduled to play in London in 2020. However, the games were called off because of the pandemic.

As per YouGov, a British market research and data analytics firm, "There are an estimated five million baseball fans in the UK, of whom 500,000 are classed as 'passionate' supporters."

The nine-time All-Star's gesture toward Liverpool F.C. right before Cup Final against Chelsea was an excellent marketing tactic to popularize Major League Baseball among English sports fans. It would be wonderful to see baseball catch on in Europe.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt