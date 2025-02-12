Mike Trout earns powerful endorsement from ex-Mets GM for dominant 2025 season

LA Angels star Mike Trout hasn't been healthy in the last four years, playing only 59% of his team's games, which is why he was ranked No. 39 in MLB Top 100 ball players heading into the 2025 season.

Trout has suffered various injuries, including a torn meniscus in his left knee last season. Before he joined the injured list, he played only 29 games, hitting .220 and 10 home runs.

Considering that, MLB analyst Greg Amsinger wasn't surprised to find Trout so low in the rankings. However, former New York Mets general manager Steve Phillips strongly endorsed that the three-time MVP will do well pm his return.

"You can make an argument for it, but the way I look at it is that even when he was on the field in limited action, he was still an elite performer," Phillips said.

"So, for me, I want to hold on to the hope that he's going to stay healthy, come back, and return to being that elite player. It's just about playing time right now because, even in limited action, he's still an elite performer."

Mike Trout ready to play DH if that's what it takes to stay healthy

A lot of injuries, including the one he had last year, has boiled down to his defensive positioning on the field.

Mike Trout has been hesitant to leave outfield, due to which he has sustained several injuries by playing the most strenuous position in all of baseball: centerfield.

However, now that he has seen a fair amount of injuries coming because of that, he has decided to play DH or shift to left field, as per the requirements of the team.

“I think everything's on the table,” Trout said last year. “Ultimately, my goal is to be in that batter's box, in the field every single day.

"Whether that's moving to a corner or DHing more, I’ll leave it up to the front office to come up with a plan. Where I'm at and what's happened the last few years, I’m definitely going to try to explore every option that can keep me out there.”

The move, in a way, should help Mike Trout extend his career and once again start performing at an elite level.

