Mike Trout gets 4-word compliment from Red Sox legend David Ortiz

Mike Trout is an All-Star centerfielder for the Los Angeles Angels and is one of the best players of this generation. Trout is making the most of his offseason and he crossed paths with another MLB legend.

David Ortiz and Mike Trout both attended a Tomorrow's Golf League (TGL) match on Monday and got together for a quick photo. Ortiz shared the photo on his Instagram story as the two got together backstage.

Mike Trout and David Ortiz Photo

Trout is seen wearing denim and also wearing a green jacket over a dark-colored shirt. "Big Papi" David Ortiz is wearing some designer sunglasses indoors, while also looking sharp in a black and white outfit.

The Dominican Hall of Famer captioned the post with four words:

"My dawg power house" -David Ortiz captioned

Ortiz and Trout have crossed paths before as the 3x World Series winner showed his affection for the current slugger. Calling Trout a powerhouse certainly lines up with his career stats as he has belted 378 home runs since his debut in 2011.

Trout is enjoying his free time during the offseason, but he is also training to ensure a healthy 2025 season. Injuries have plagued him throughout his career and he played in just 29 games for the Angels in 2024.

Mike Trout partners with Tiger Woods' TGL team

Mike Trout was at the TGL match as more than just a fan as it was recently announced that he is a limited partner of Jupiter Links Golf Club, the team that is captained by Tiger Woods. That announcement was posted on the official Instagram page from Jupiter Links on Monday.

Not only was the Jupiter Links Golf Club excited about the opportunity, Trout shared an official statement as well,

"The innovation and energy behind TGL are truly remarkable. I can't wait to be part of this exciting journey of bringing golf to prime time."

Trout is one of the current MLB stars and that has allowed him to surround himself with other legendary athletes. Soon, the 3x AL MVP will turn his focus back on the diamond in hopes of adding to his legendary career.

