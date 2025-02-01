Mike Trout gets first look at trading card designed with never-before-seen technology

There are several MLB superstars who are known to be devoted baseball card collectors, including three-time MVP Mike Trout. The Los Angeles Angels superstar regularly posts social media updates regarding his hobby.

Earlier this week, sports trading cards and collectibles manufacturer Topps invited Mike Trout to take a peek at their new series of baseball cards for the upcoming season. Topps posted a short clip on X, which captured Trout as he reacted to seeing their latest release, which uses a completely new technology.

Topps Baseball Series 1 is set to hit the stores on February 12, 2025. The 350-card set will not only include superstars such as Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and Aaron Judge but also rookies, future stars, league leaders, and team cards. There are also set to be various inserts, autographs, and relic cards in the set.

"Wow! That's a sick card!" Trout remarked upon taking his first look. "They're using a new technology? Are these rare inserts? You're looking for the shine.

"I got to put it a collection," he added. "A little, personal collection."

Trout didn't seem to want to go away empty-handed and apparently left the Topps building with a souvenir.

Mike Trout set to return from lengthy injury layoff

Mike Trout has played fewer than 50 games in two of the last four seasons (Image Source: IMAGN)

Mike Trout is one of the most supremely talented players of his generation when he's on the field. However, staying healthy has been the biggest issue for the Los Angeles Angels outfielder over the past few years. He is ready to head into spring training after missing nearly the entire 2024 season with injury.

Trout started the previous campaign in superb fashion despite being injured for half the time during the 2023 season. He had already hit 10 home runs in the first month and was batting with an OPS+ of 140.

However, Trout was diagnosed with a torn meniscus on his left at the end of April and underwent surgery to repair the issue, which landed him on the 60-day IL. Trout was later diagnosed with another meniscus tear on the same knee during his rehab in July, which required another surgery that effectively ended his season.

Over the past four seasons, Trout has managed to play 100 games or more on just one occasion. The ability has not really diminished, but his body may be breaking down at a much faster rate.

