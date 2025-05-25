Mike Trout gives verdict on Morgan Wallen's latest album

Los Angeles Angels stalwart Mike Trout is recovering from a bone issue in his knee. The three-time MVP has been out of action since April 30, and his return timeline remains uncertain.
During his recovery, Mike Trout shared an Instagram post on Saturday, showing his appreciation for Grammy-nominated country music singer Morgan Wallen.
Trout commended the country singer's latest album, 'I'm the Problem.' In his Instagram story, Trout showcased a special gift box from the singer with a signed card and a special message. Trout captioned the story:
"Appreciate the love. New album is 🔥"
Wallen's previous album, 'One Thing At a Time,' released in 2023, debuted at No. 40 on the UK charts. However, his latest album is No. 1 after its release this week.
"The massive growth that we’ve seen in the U.K. is truly something special," Wallen said. "One Thing At a Time debuted at No. 40, and I’m the Problem is debuting at No. 1 only two years apart. I am so grateful and humbled my music is connecting in a place where we have spent time and worked to build a real and meaningful relationship with our fans there. Thank you guys so much!”
Angels manager updates on Mike Trout's potential return
While Mike Trout has been on the sidelines for almost a month, the Angels are thriving without their most important player. The Angles entered Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins on the back of eight consecutive wins.
Despite their impressive winning streak, the Angels would love to have Trout back in action. However, his return still seems to be sometime away after manager Ron Washington's latest update.
“I think in the next few days they’ll get him on the base paths," Washington said. "And then we’ll look and see how many more boxes we have to check. At this point, we don’t have very many, but we do have some boxes to check. [A rehabilitation stint in the minor leagues] hasn’t been discussed, but that may be something that we talk about."
The Angels' winning streak has taken them to a 25-25 record this season before Sunday's game, 3.5 games behind American League West leaders the Seattle Mariners.