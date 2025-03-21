"Mike Trout going to suffer season-ending jaw injury" - Fans amused by Angels instituting 'classic boomer' rule against using cellphones

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is ready to make his return to the major leagues after sitting out nearly the entire 2024 season, with the three-time MVP undergoing two surgeries on his right knee. Meanwhile, Angels manager Ron Washington has implemented a new rule banning his players from using their cell phones inside the locker room.

MLB fans were left amused by the new rule for the Los Angeles Angels roster, with some likening it to an archaic attitude of a 'boomer.' One joked that Mike Trout could be sidelined with a jaw injury suffered by communicating verbally with his teammates all the time instead of texting messages.

According to Ron Washington, the rule has been instated to help the players create a stronger bond among them in the clubhouse and generate stronger team chemistry.

Washington revealed he had also placed this rule during his time as the Texas Rangers manager from 2007 to 2014. He said that the players and staff, including himself, would be fined $500 if they broke the rule.

"It's not punishment. It's just trying to keep them focused. You can use your phone when you come in. Take it and you can leave the clubhouse and you can use your phone as much as you want. It's to get them more focused on what we are supposed to be doing" Washington said, via Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic.

"I fit in it, too," Washington said. "If I’m outside (my office) in the clubhouse on the phone, I want them to ring my butt up, too."

Fans shared their reactions to the news on Reddit.

"This is some classic boomer stuff," remarked one fan.

"Mike Trout is going to suffer some kind of season ending jaw injury talking to his teammates," posted another fan.

"This is a stupid rule that just makes them seem out of touch," wrote another.

Many fans took a light-hearted dig on the Angels and the decision from Ron Washington.

"That’ll net them at least 25 wins," said one fan.

"This will definitely help them win the division," another fan said.

"This ban will take us to the World Series," joked another fan.

The Angels finished the 2024 campaign in the bottom of the American League East with a 63-99 record, their worst in franchise history. It has also stretched their playoff drought to 10 years, the longest in the MLB currently.

"It's been good": Mike Trout on effects of cell phone ban on Angels clubhouse

Mike Trout had two surgeries on his right knee for a torn meniscus last year (Image Source: IMAGN)

As per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, Mike Trout believes the ban on using cell phones in the Los Angeles Angels clubhouse worked positively thus far.

"It's been good," Trout said. "The guys are interacting more. I think the biggest thing we're working on this year, just building that family chemistry, getting everybody on board."

Meanwhile, Ron Washington said that Mike Trout and veteran starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks will be responsible for maintaining the law among the players.

"That clubhouse is for Mike and he'll run it how he wants to run it," Washington said.

"That clubhouse is for Hendricks. He can run it how he wants to run it. And for all the veterans we got on this team to run it the way they want to run it."

For now, it remains to be seen how long Mike Trout can stay healthy to oversee the practice of this new rule. He played just 29 games last year and has made more than 100 appearances for the Angels only once in the last four seasons.

