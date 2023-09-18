The future of Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout has come into question recently. He has seven years and over $248 million left on his 12-year, $426,500,000 deal from 2019.

Trout's choice to stay or seek a trade in the upcoming season will be significant for the Angels. His decision could shape the franchise's future.

Appearing on Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander, Braves legend John Smoltz recently weighed in on the speculation surrounding Trout's future. The Hall of Famer stated that any future trade would be Trout's call to make.

Given his outstanding history with the Angels, the team is likely to respect Trout's wishes. Smoltz said:

"He [Trout] holds all the cards. I think the Angels will honor whatever it is that he wants to do"

However, Smoltz also conceded that Trout might decide to stay with the Angels.

"Mike Trout is a little bit different than most superstars. He might wanna stay there [Angels]"

Trout has been the face of the Angels since making his MLB debut in 2011.

Mike Trout's $426,500,000 trade is becoming increasingly likely

11-time All-Star Mike Trout has achieved multiple individual feats over the years. However, he has also been the star player of a franchise that has repeatedly struggled to qualify for playoffs.

Trading Trout could give the Angels new youth prospects and an opening in the wage bill. But it would also make fans unhappy.

The situation becomes more complicated as the team also contemplates the future of Shohei Ohtani, who is set to become a free agent. Losing both players could potentially set the franchise back for years.

Ohtani's departure might signal Trout's leave as well. Despite being among baseball's greatest, Trout has yet to capture a World Series title, a void in an otherwise illustrious career. Much like Ohtani, Trout is likely interested in joining a strong contender for the World Series.