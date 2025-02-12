Mike Trout hoping to add new Topps card to collection ahead of Spring Training with Angels

It could be a big bounceback season for Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout. After missing the majority of the 2024 campaign after multiple meniscus tears limited him to only 29 games. That being said, the future Hall of Famer is healthy and looking to make an impact this upcoming season.

As Spring Training rapidly approaches, the superstar is clearly excited for all things baseball related. The 11-time All-Star is no stranger when it comes to baseball card collecting as Mike Trout has shown his love for the hobby on social media. The Los Angeles Angels superstar shared his excitement for Topps' new series of cards to be released, saying how he needs to add his latest card release to his collection.

"I'm gonna need this card for my collection @topps" - Trout commented on an Instagram post showing him with fans.

The 2025 Topps Series 1 Baseball collection is now available for fans, collectors, and pros such as Trout to begin adding to their own library. The newly released series features New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge on the cover, with players such as Paul Skenes, Jackson Holliday, and Shohei Ohtani being some of the hottest names for breakers to try and discover.

For Mike Trout, the Los Angeles Angels superstar has been an avid collector of baseball cards and memorabilia, even opening card packs with his son in a recent social media video. In the video, the moment between father and son was even more special as Trout managed to pull his own card from one of the packs.

The Los Angeles Angels are considering changing Mike Trout's position to help try and keep him healthy

There is no denying the talent that the superstar outfielder possesses, unfortunately for Trout however, the injuries have started to pile up as he continues to age. Not inlcuding the shortened 2020 season, the last time Trout was able to play in 100 or more games came back in 2019, which also happened to be the last time he won the American League MVP Award.

A center fielder throughout his MLB career, the Angels have reportedly shown interest in Trout spending additional time in either left or right field, while also potentially being used as the team's designated hitter. New acquisition Jorge Soler is expected to be the primary DH, however, keeping Trout healthy is one of the team's top priorities in 2025.

