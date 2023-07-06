The Los Angeles Angels suffered a huge blow this week with the loss of three-time MVP Mike Trout. The outfielder injured his left wrist against the San Diego Padres on Monday. On Wednesday, Trout had to undergo surgery and will now miss at least a month.

It's hard to quantify Trout's value to this organization. He has been one of the team's most productive players this season and is a leader on and off the field for the younger players.

Per a recent article in the Los Angeles Times, manager Phil Nevin provided an update on Trout's progress.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Surgery went well…he was happy he could get this done right away so he can get back to the team as quick as possible," said Nevin

This season, Trout is slashing .263/.369/.493 over 81 games. He ranks second in the Angels roster with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs, trailing only Shohei Ohtani in both those categories.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Mike Trout exits the game after an apparent injury during his 8th inning at bat. Mike Trout exits the game after an apparent injury during his 8th inning at bat. https://t.co/s0xSfpVQ3j

"Mike Trout exits the game after an apparent injury during his 8th inning at bat." - FOX Sports MLB

It has been a rough few years for Mike Trout who can't seems to make it a whole season without some sort of injury issue. The 31-year-old played in 119 games last season. He managed just 36 games in 2021 due to a torn calf muscle.

The Los Angeles Angels will be without Mike Trout for a critical stretch of the season

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Just when the Angels seemed to be finding some rhythm, the injury bug hit them. Anthony Rendon, Gio Urshela, Brandon Drury, Jose Suarez, Logan O'Hoppe, Zach Neto and Matt Moore are all on the sidelines.

"Trout & Nevin spoke to the media today on the injury @Angels | #GoHalos" - Bally Sports West

It has been a difficult week for the Angels. The club was swept by the San Deigo Padres, dropping them to 1-7 in their last eight games. They are just one game over .500 (45-44) and trail the first-place Texas Rangers by 7 games.

The All-Star break will give the team some time to heal and regroup. Phil Nevin will need to make adjustments and find a way to cope without some of his star players.

After the break, they face difficult matchups against defending World Series champions the Houston Astros before hosting the New York Yankees.

Poll : 0 votes