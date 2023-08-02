Mike Trout Injury Update: Latest Health status and expected recovery period of former MVP

On July 3, Los Angeles Angels fans collectively held their breath after star outfielder Mike Trout exited the game following an at-bat against the San Diego Padres. For a team with firm playoff aspirations, Trout is an irreplaceable piece of the puzzle.

Subsequent tests revealed that the 31-year old had fractured a hamate bone in his wrist and would require surgery. At the time of his assignment to the IL, Trout was hitting .263/.369.493 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.

Following the procedure, Trout showed signs of marked improvement. Angels manager Phil Nevin commented that he is "encouraged" by the development. However, Nevin has not given any update on a potential return date. For an injury of this kind, the average recovery time takes six to eight weeks, placing Trout's recovery date to somewhere in late August.

"CF Mike Trout on his injury, being ready to return" - Angels News

2023 is the last season that the Los Angeles Angels will have Shohei Ohtani under contract. The two-way sensation, who has been called the best player ever, is expected to draw offers of up to $500 million - or even more - when his one-year, $30 million deal with the Angels expires at the end of the season.

Knowing full well the time constraints upon them, the Angels have not looked back. One of the busiest teams at the August 1 trade deadline, the Halos acquired star starter Lucas Giolito from the Chicago White Sox, alongside CJ Cron and Randal Grichuk from the Colorado Rockies.

If Mike Trout comes back from injury soon, do you think the Angels can make a playoff push? The Angels are currently +625 to make the playoffs and -1000 to miss…If Mike Trout comes back from injury soon, do you think the Angels can make a playoff push? pic.twitter.com/jRwpj3NNxm

For Angels fans, they feel the pain as much as anyone. The team has not qualified for the postseason since 2014, and were swept by the Kansas City Royals, meaning that they have not registered a postseason victory since the 2009 season. Without Trout, a push into the 2023 postseason will be all the more difficult for Ohtani and company.

Time is running out for the Angels, especially without Mike Trout

If it is not already clear, it truly is now or never for the Angels. Despite loading up their roster with all of the talent that they could get their hands on, Trout remains sidelined. Trout, a three time MVP, will not only be indispensible in the playoffs, but also in the qualification in an ever-competitive American League.