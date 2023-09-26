Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout gave an exit interview of sorts after being shut down for the season and laughed off questions about teammate Shohei Ohtani's future. While there has been a lot of doubt about the two players' future with the club, Trout has indicated that he plans to continue with his only team in the MLB. Meanwhile, with Ohtani's contract running out, the Japanese star is still evasive about his decision.

Mike Trout has spent his entire baseball career with the Angels, making his major league debut in 2011 and going on to establish himself as one of the best hitters of his generation. He has won almost all individual awards possible but the one which has eluded him and his team is the World Series. As a result, there was plenty of voices urging him to make a change next year.

However, Trout has indicated that he will be ready for preseason next year with the Angels after being shut down for the season due to a left hamate bone fracture in July. During his talk with the media on Monday, September 25, he was also asked about teammate Shohei Ohtani, who is running out of contract at the end of the year. There have been a lot of rumors about the star's future but Trout laughed it off, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've heard a lot of reports that he's in Japan."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mike Trout opens up about disappointing season and focuses on next year

An emotional Mike Trout spoke to reporters after being shut down for the 2023 MLB season by the Los Angeles Angels. The slugger has been struggling since suffering a hamate bone fracture in the first week of July and the team has now taken a decision to give him more time to recover.

The season has long been over for the Angels, having lost Shohei Ohtani to injury a few weeks earlier. They were carried by the Japanese two-way star for the majority of the season but without him, they were far below the level of other teams. While talking about the disappointment of this season, Trout expressed his desire to focus on returning to fitness before the preseason for the Angels next year.

"I just want to get my head straight for the off-season, clear my mind, just have a healthy off-season," he said.