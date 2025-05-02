Mike Trout makes feelings known after receiving treatment for knee injury

Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout is dealing with yet another injury. After playing just 29 games during the 2024 season, he moves to the IL after playing 29 games this year.

Trout exited Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers early. He appeared to have jammed his surgically repaired knee sprinting to first base. On Thursday, manager Ron Washington revealed the slugger would move to the 10-day IL.

Despite this, neither Mike Trout nor the Angels are too worried about the move to the IL. On Thursday, Washington gave an update about his slugger, although there was not much to say, via MLB.com.

"He's still being evaluated. But we could have something for you tomorrow. But when I spoke with him yesterday, he was in a good mood. So hopefully it's nothing too serious" said Washington.

However, Trout received treatment on his injured knee, and he is starting to feel better. He is hopeful the injury is just minor and he can be back in the lineup, helping his club win games.

"When it happened, it was just a weird feeling. After getting treatment stuff, it actually feels a little better. Hopefully, it's just a little scar tissue breaking up" said Trout.

This is an untimely injury for both Trout and the Angels. They were struggling with their All-Star in the lineup, now there is no telling how they will look without him for the next few games.

Mike Trout was struggling at the plate for the Angels ahead of his IL announcement

Los Angeles Angels - Mike Trout (Photo via IMAGN)

Ahead of the season, Mike Trout met with Angels manager Ron Washington. The two discussed a possible position switch to try and keep him healthy for the 2025 season.

He accepted it, moving from center field to right field. That plan seemed to be working up until he exited Wednesday's game early.

Up until that point, he had played in all 29 games for the Halos. However, he did not look like himself at the plate, struggling to get much going with the bat in his hands outside of home runs.

He hit .179/.264/.462 with a 0.1 WAR before heading to the IL. That is not much to write home about, but he is hitting the ball hard. He has nine home runs, which ranks him third in the American League behind Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh.

