"Mike Trout was mesmerized" - MLB fans lose it as Shohei Ohtani strikes out Angels superstar in first MLB face-off after WBC classic 

For the first time since the 2023 World Baseball Classic, former teammates Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout faced each other. The result remained the same, though. Ohtani struck out Trout in the first inning of the Freeway Series game between the LA Dodgers and LA Angels on Wednesday. Then again, in the fourth inning, Ohtani caught Trout looking on strikes as the battle between MVPs only went one way. When Trout walked back after he was struck out, Ohtani had a chuckle on his face since he was able to subdue one of the best hitters in the game. Fans on X/Twitter shared their reactions to the iconic moment that unfolded at Angel Stadium on Wednesday. One fan wrote: Shiba at Dodger Stadium @HandsomeShibaLINK@MLB Trout was mesmerized 😂Another fan said: annoying ohtani fan @owndodgerhatersLINK@MLB Simply the greatest Make your betting jokes, make your real estate jokes. You’ll never see a better player play for your team 😂😂😂Here are some more reactions from fans online: Seagy ❄️ @SeagerSmashinLINK@MLB Trout is so washed manJasonTheMagnificent @JasonictronLINK@MLB Ohtani wins round 1ConvictedTrader @ConvictTrader69LINK@MLB Not even roid rage can compete against shoeiGenXRP @JeremiahB45LINK@MLB That was some nasty movement 😳Adejoh011 @Adejohsilas11LINK@MLB Mike Trout vs. Shohei Ohtani: proof that even legends have to wait their turn to get humbledWhat happened at the 2023 World Baseball Classic Final between Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani? Before Wednesday's game, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout faced each other in the WBC final two years ago. At the time, Ohtani and Trout were both teammates, but at the international level, they represented Japan and the USA, respectively. In the final, Team USA trailed Japan 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning, with two outs and Trout at the plate to face Ohtani. The LA Angels star wanted to hit a home run and tie the game, but his aggressive game backfired against Ohtani, who struck him out on just three pitches. This included a 101 mph fastball and a devastating slider. “I think it might have messed me up because it took me out of my approach, but there was one thing on my mind,” Trout told Mookie Betts on the Dodgers star's show. “I was trying to take him deep. &quot;Missed some pitches I should have hit,&quot; he added.Now that Ohtani is with the LA Dodgers on a 10-year deal, fans will be eager to see more such encounters in the future.