  • "Mike Trout was mesmerized" - MLB fans lose it as Shohei Ohtani strikes out Angels superstar in first MLB face-off after WBC classic 

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 14, 2025 04:36 GMT
Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Angels - Source: Getty
MLB fans lose it as Shohei Ohtani strikes out Mike Trout in first MLB face-off after WBC classic - Source: Getty

For the first time since the 2023 World Baseball Classic, former teammates Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout faced each other. The result remained the same, though.

Ohtani struck out Trout in the first inning of the Freeway Series game between the LA Dodgers and LA Angels on Wednesday. Then again, in the fourth inning, Ohtani caught Trout looking on strikes as the battle between MVPs only went one way. When Trout walked back after he was struck out, Ohtani had a chuckle on his face since he was able to subdue one of the best hitters in the game.

Fans on X/Twitter shared their reactions to the iconic moment that unfolded at Angel Stadium on Wednesday.

What happened at the 2023 World Baseball Classic Final between Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani?

Before Wednesday's game, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout faced each other in the WBC final two years ago. At the time, Ohtani and Trout were both teammates, but at the international level, they represented Japan and the USA, respectively.

In the final, Team USA trailed Japan 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning, with two outs and Trout at the plate to face Ohtani. The LA Angels star wanted to hit a home run and tie the game, but his aggressive game backfired against Ohtani, who struck him out on just three pitches. This included a 101 mph fastball and a devastating slider.

“I think it might have messed me up because it took me out of my approach, but there was one thing on my mind,” Trout told Mookie Betts on the Dodgers star's show. “I was trying to take him deep.
"Missed some pitches I should have hit," he added.

Now that Ohtani is with the LA Dodgers on a 10-year deal, fans will be eager to see more such encounters in the future.

About the author
Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Veer Badani
