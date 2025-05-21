Mike Trout nearing return as Angels manager provides injury update

The Los Angeles Angels have been without their leader, Mike Trout, for a while now. The slugger was placed on the 10-day IL on May 2 due to a bone bruise in his left knee.

Trout played in just 29 games before going down with his injury. Coincidentally, he only played in 29 games during the 2024 season before sustaining his second meniscus tear, ending his season.

However, this injury is far less severe, and Trout is currently making great strides in returning. Manager Ron Washington provided the latest update on the 11-time All-Star via MLB Network Radio.

"The next step is to continue running right now. Today he is supposed to run again. It's every other day until he gets his speed where he wants it and to make sure there are no repercussions, and so far, there haven't been any," said Washington.

Washington explained that Mike Trout has been running and is on schedule to run again on Wednesday. He will run every other day until he feels he is where he needs to be.

"Once we finish this process, then it's going to be running the bases & once he passes the test of running the bases, then Mike will be ready to go," he added.

Once Trout feels his speed is where it needs to be, he will start running the bases. Once the Angels' management feels he is comfortable around the basepaths, then the slugger will return to the lineup.

Angels' manager reveals they are keeping a close eye on Mike Trout

Mike Trout knows all too well what it is like to be sidelined by an injury and unable to help his team. Injuries have piled up for the 15-year MLB veteran over the years, which has been hard on him and the club.

Trout is more than ready to come off the IL and get back to work. Washington revealed that he looks good, but they are not going to rush him out before he is ready.

"He's chomping at the bit and he wants to go. He looks good, he really does, but we don't want no relapse. So, we're going to slow-play this until we are certain that Mike is ready to get out there on the field and he can maintain" said Washington.

Trout last played on April 30 against the Seattle Mariners. With Washington's point of not rushing him back, it could be a few more weeks before we see Trout back with the Angels.

