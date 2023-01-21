With Mike Trout, baseball comes first, but that doesn't mean he cannot enjoy some primetime NFL action during the offseason. Sports fans are pumped about the Divisional Round matchup that will take place this weekend. The NFL is reaching the finals stages of the season with only eight teams now remaining.

Trout was born and raised in the southern New Jersey town of Vineland. While both the New York Giants and New York Jets play in Jersey, Vineland is located closer to Philadelphia. As a result, Trout raised a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

When asked which game he was looking forward to this weekend, Trout came back with a hilarious response:

"Nothing would be better than seeing the Niners beat the Cowboys"

Mike Trout was speaking with Chris Russo on the MLB Network and gave his views on the rivalry game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are historic rivals dating all the way back to 1960. Since 1961, the two teams have competed in the same division, meaning they play at least twice per season. This has led to some bad blood over the years. Trout dug deep to find his inner shadenfreude and will take great joy in seeing the Cowboys' season end on Sunday.

Mike Trout will be rooting for the San Francisco 49ers this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys

Mike Trout looks toward the scoreboard after hitting into a double play against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field

The three-time American League MVP may have been raised in New Jersey but has spent the last 13 years in California. The Los Angeles Angels drafted Trout as the twenty-fifth overall pick in the 2009 Draft and he has played his entire MLB career with the organization. The locals will be happy to see Trout pick the in-state team over Texas.

After suffering through some injury issues last season, Trout will be excited about returning in 2023. The Angels have added a few weapons over the offseason and will aim to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Spring training is still a few weeks away, so for now, Trout can kick back and enjoy some of the NFL playoff games this weekend.

