"Mike Trout is not one of the best anymore" - Ex-Marlins president drops harsh truth on Angels superstar

Mike Trout is undoubtedly one of the best players of his generation, but the Los Angeles Angels superstar has unfortunately had to spend the vast majority of his recent career on the sidelines. Trout is expected to return to the Angels lineup for the start of the 2025 season after staying healthy for just the opening month of the previous campaign.

Ad

Former Miami Marlins general manager David Samson believes Mike Trout can no longer be counted among the elite players of the MLB right now. Samson feels that although Trout has not lost his ability, the three-time MVP should not be judged by his past achievements, as the injury record over the past few years puts question marks on his overall value for the Los Angeles Angels.

David Samson was the general manager for the Miami Marlins for 15 years, from 2002 to 2017. He is presently the host of the Nothing Personal with David Samson podcast. Samson aired his thoughts on the Angels outfielder during the show on Thursday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

"Mike Trout, yeah, he's back playing, but he's not played more than 82 games, not once, since 2022," he said. "Mike Trout is not one of the top players in baseball anymore, no matter what you think of his talent.

"He has been surpassed because being on the field and producing is way more valuable than saying, "Look at the back of my baseball card. Look at the MVP votes. Look at the place I've been when I'm playing full seasons.""

Ad

Trout played 119 games in 2022, the only time he has been available to the Angels for more than 100 games in the previous four years.

You're not going to win that way: David Samson points out long-term absence of Mike Trout & Anthony Rendon for Angels' recent poor seasons

Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon are the two biggest earners of the Angels roster (Image Source: IMAGN)

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Angels announced that their third baseman will undergo hip surgery, putting him on the sidelines for an extended period, quite possibly beyond the end of the 2025 season. Rendon had signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels in 2019, but he has not played more than 58 games in a season over the past four years.

Ad

David Samson believes Angels owner Arte Moreno cannot be blamed for not spending money on his team. Unfortunately, the two highest-paid players on the team, Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon, have rarely featured together in their lineup.

"He's willing to have a high payroll. His two players who he needs to play, Trout and Rendon, have not played a full season since 2019," Samson said. "You're not going to win that way."

The Angels currently have the longest postseason drought in the MLB, with their last playoff appearance coming in the 2014 American League Division Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback