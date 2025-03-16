Mike Trout opens up about the toughest pitchers he’s faced ft. Justin Verlander

Mike Trout remains one of the most popular players in Major League Baseball despite going through some tough times in recent seasons. The LA Angels outfielder will be moving to right field in 2025 to make it through the campaign healthy.

Ad

Trout recently spoke to Michael Rodriguez of the "Mike Depodcast," and they discussed different topics during the brief interview. Rodriguez asked Trout which pitchers were the toughest to face throughout his career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

"Hardest pitcher I've faced, (Max) Scherzer, I'm going to go Felix (Hernandez), he was always a battle and I'll go (Justin) Verlander," Trout said.

Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander are still active while Felix Hernandez has wrapped up his legendary career.

Staying on the field is the top priority for Trout in the 2025 season and he was asked about his mindset heading into the campaign.

Ad

"Yeah, I feel good," Trout said. "Ready to get this thing going, you know we have like a week and a half, two weeks left. Looking forward to it, and have a good year."

The Angels had Trout on the field for just 29 games last season, and he only played 82 games in 2023. If LA wants to take a big step this year, it needs the slugger to be healthy and produce.

Ad

Angels GM discusses mindset of Mike Trout ahead of 2025 season

When the LA Angels decided to move Mike Trout to right field for the 2025 season, Perry Minasian broke the news to his star player. The general manager spoke to MLB Network about that conversation and revealed how great it went.

"We have some players with something to prove," Minasian said in February. "First and foremost, you're talking about Mike Trout. Mike Trout has come into camp in great shape — he's got a chip on his shoulder. He has something to prove. Obviously, for us to go where we want to go, we need a healthy Mike Trout.

Ad

"I joke — people have asked me over the last couple of days, 'What was your conversation like regarding the move to right field?' Mike Trout would put on catching gear if you asked him. That's the type of person he is."

MLB: Spring Training-Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels - Source: Imagn

The Angels are not expected to be a playoff team in 2025, but they could take a huge jump if Trout can remain on the field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback