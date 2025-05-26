Mike Trout pays emotional tribute to veterans on Memorial Day

Mike Trout is dealing with another injury for the Los Angeles Angels, but he remains one of the faces of MLB. Trout has always played the game the right way, and he acknowledges and honors those who came before him.

On Monday, Trout wrote an emotional tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"Remembering and honoring all who served and sacrificed. Your bravery will never be forgotten. #MemorialDay," Trout tweeted.

Memorial Day is celebrated on the final Monday of May each year. The MLB will have celebrations and ceremonies planned throughout the league on Monday to honor those who served.

Mike Trout has been on the injured list since May 1 as he is dealing with a bone bruise. Injuries have plagued Trout over the last few years, but he has still put up numbers that should get him into the Hall of Fame after his career.

Mike Trout nearing return according to Angels manager Ron Washington

When Mike Trout was initially diagnosed with a bone bruise, it was unclear how long he would be out of the lineup. Last Wednesday, manager Ron Washington provided a brief update on the superstar on MLB Network Radio.

"The next step is to continue running right now," Washington said. "Today he is supposed to run again. It's every other day until he gets his speed where he wants it and to make sure there are no repercussions, and so far, there haven't been any.

"Once we finish this process, then it's going to be running the bases & once he passes the test of running the bases, then Mike will be ready to go."

The Angels have been among the most surprising teams this season, even without Trout in the lineup. If this team is going to remain a playoff contender in the American League, then they will need a healthy Mike Trout for the remainder of the season.

