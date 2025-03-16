Mike Trout reveals his 3 favorite MLB players to watch ft. Aaron Judge

LA Angels superstar Mike Trout is focused on staying healthy for the 2025 Major League Baseball season. It has been a rough few years for him when it comes to his health, but he remains one of the best players in the American League.

Michael Rodriguez, the host of "Mike Depodcast," recently spent time with Trout and asked the slugger to name his three favorite players in MLB.

"I'm going to go Mookie (Betts), (Aaron) Judge and Harp (Bryce Harper)," Trout said on Saturday.

Trout has not had the chance to play with any of the three he named. They have all been named MVP at some point in their careers and have experienced more team success than Trout.

Rodriguez also asked him about the hardest pitcher that he has faced, and the outfielder named three great pitchers.

"Hardest pitcher I've faced, (Max) Scherzer, I'm going to go Felix (Hernandez), he was always a battle and I'll go (Justin) Verlander," Trout said.

Trout played just 29 games last season but has hit 378 career home runs since making his debut in 2011.

Mike Trout makes feelings known about position change ahead of 2025 season

Mike Trout has spent his entire career as a centerfielder for the LA Angels, but he will be playing a new position in 2025. The Angels announced on Feb. 17 that Trout would be moving to right field and he spoke about that transition on MLB Network.

"We came to the conclusion that I'm going to go to right field," Trout said. "I like it, I'll try it out and see where it goes. I'll play right, but they said there could be some times where I'll play center. I knew it was coming. I just gotta get used to it. I just want to be on the field."

It's common for MLBl players to switch positions near the end of their careers to remain healthy. Trout has dealt with injuries throughout his career, especially in the last couple of seasons.

