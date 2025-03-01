Mike Trout reveals ambitions for himself and LA Angels in 2025

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout believes he is in a good state physically at the moment after missing almost the entire 2024 season and is optimistic about the upcoming campaign after making some adjustments during the offseason. He also has high hopes for the Angels this year, stating the team is building a winning mentality in the clubhouse after some disappointing seasons.

Ad

Trout had made an explosive start to the 2024 campaign before he landed on the IL with a meniscus issue. The 11-time All-Star eventually had to undergo two surgeries on his left knee, which ended his possibility of returning to the team during the season. On the other hand, the LA Angels ended in last place in their division and had the fourth fewest wins in the entire MLB.

On Friday, Mike Trout spoke with MLB analysts Greg Amsinger and Yonder Alonso at the Angels' Spring Training facility in Tempe, Arizona. He shed light on the expectations from himself for the upcoming season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Being on the field. I enjoy playing. I had some freak stuff happen to me over the last three years," Trout said. "Out of my control, but I feel great. Normally, it's light in the offseason, but I worked on some things, and my swing feels a lot better. Last four, five years, I've been chasing and doing stuff at the plate that I normally don't do."

Ad

Trout also offered his thoughts on the Angels' preparations for the 2025 campaign.

"The expectations around here is that coming into the ballpark, thinking we're going to win," he added. "The last few years have been difficult for us. We haven't made the playoffs, but we're trying to change the culture, the whole mindset coming into the ballpark every single day."

Ad

The Angels have not qualified for the playoffs since 2014, the longest postseason drought among all 30 major league teams.

Different angles, and you got the wall in play now: Mike Trout on his transition to right field

Mike Trout played just 29 games for the Angels last season (Image Source: IMAGN)

The LA Angels have decided to remove Mike Trout from center field and put him in a new role at right field for the 2025 season, hoping that it allows him to stay on the field for the entire campaign. The three-time MVP revealed that he had been learning from former Angels outfielder Torii Hunter regarding his transition to the right side of the outfield.

Ad

"I literally didn't know that I played some right field until I saw some highlights," Trout said.

"I played a couple games in right field when I was brought up. I'm looking forward to it," he added. "You still need to catch the ball. Different angles, and you got the wall in play now. I got great mentors that have done it before me like Torii."

Ad

(from 1:38 mark onwards)

Thus far, Trout has played 1,344 games at center field over his 14-year major league career. However, he has only played 17 times at right field during this period.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback