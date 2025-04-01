Mike Trout reveals expectations from himself for 2025 season 

Mike Trout is expecting himself to stay healthy throughout the 2025 campaign and perform to his full potential after struggling with injuries in recent years. The Los Angeles Angels superstar admitted he is physically in a strong state at the moment and believes he will be able to compete for another MVP title this year.

On Monday, the new "Dugout Discussions" podcast from Jomboy Media released the interview where sportscaster Chris Rose spoke with Mike Trout before the start of the season. The Angels outfielder shed light on his expectations of himself for the 2025 campaign.

"My expectations is to be like Mookie Betts," Trout said. "I know what I'm capable of when I'm playing a full season, and that's MVP level.

"I feel really good right now. Taking one day at a time, obviously. But I want to be out there for the full season and compete," he added.

Trout has been named MVP in the American League on three occasions, having racked up nine successive top-five finishes, four times as the runner-up. However, he has played less than 100 games in three of the last four years and is making his return from two knee surgeries for a torn right meniscus.

Trout played only 29 games for the Angels last year, the fewest he has played in a 15-year career.

"I just want to be in the lineup for the full season": Mike Trout

Trout underwent two knee surgeries for a torn meniscus in 2024 (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Los Angeles Angels have shifted Mike Trout defensively from center field to right field to put less stress on his body and hopefully keep him healthy for the entire season. The 11-time All-Star discussed his transition in the outfield in his interview with Chris Rose.

"I'm jacked up. I feel good. I feel great," he said. "Loving the move to right field. It's different. Caught some balls last night, which was good for me," he added. "Just to see the balls. Deep balls. Kike [Hernandez] hit me two of them over there."

"Just being out there, seeing different angles," he added. "Just being on the field. It doesn't matter if I'm DHing or in the outfield; I just want to be in the lineup for the full season."

Trout had made a strong start to the previous campaign before he got sidelined due to injury. Although the rest of the Angels were misfiring at the time, Trout hit 10 home runs in April before suffering a meniscus tear.

