Mike Trout reveals his honest reaction to the iconic home run robbery against Orioles, reminiscent of Torii Hunter against Barry Bonds

Mike Trout returned to Baltimore this weekend and reflected on his breathtaking play from over a decade ago. The young outfielder left everyone in awe with a gravity-defying home run robbery.

The catch was made during a series at Camden Yards on June 27, 2012. On a hard-hit ball by Baltimore's J.J. Hardy during a game at Oriole Park, Trout rushed back just in time to make a perfect leap over the home run wall to grab the catch.

13 years later, Trout revisits his iconic catch, which drew comparisons to another iconic moment in MLB history: Torii Hunter’s leaping robbery of Barry Bonds during the 2002 All-Star Game. Like Hunter, Trout scaled the wall, snatching away a sure home run.

"I just remember, you know, when the ball was hit, just, you know, putting the head down and trying to catch it and, you know, kind of surprised me a little bit that I didn't catch it," Trout said. "It was one of the ones it was like I had not, I didn't have any, you know, an extra second even to think about anything.

"It was just a natural reaction to go get it and after I made it, it was one of the moments, you know, you got, you know, a veteran pitcher on the mound would weave and, you know, you're a young player, just trying to earn some respect."

Mike Trout affirms 'The Catch' to be his best just in his third season

At the time, when the catch was made, Mike Trout was just in his third big league season, trying to establish a name for himself with the Los Angeles Angels. He had a good rapport with JJ Hardy and 'The Catch' is one of the topics that comes up each time they meet, said Trout.

“It’s pretty cool — we always have fun with it,” Trout said of Hardy via LA Times. “I talk to him all the time, and he always brings it up. It’s one I’ll always remember, for sure.”

When asked if 'The Catch' was his best, Trout said:

"Yeah, definitely," before adding, "It’s only my third year,” he said, “but it’s going to be tough, for sure."

While Trout is no longer the same athletic outfielder he once was, it's always nostalgic when he returns to Camden Yards.

