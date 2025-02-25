Mike Trout reveals stance on visiting White House under Donald Trump if Angels claim World Series

Mike Trout's LA Angels rarely qualify for the postseason let alone make the World Series. That's evident in Trout, who despite being one of the best players in the league, has only played three postseason games in his potential Hall of Fame career.

However, assuming if the Angels win the World Series in the next four years, Trout was asked if he would visit the White House and meet US President Donald Trump, during an interview with The Sports Lodge.

The 11-time All-Star and three-time AL MVP had a one-word response:

"Yeah."

Mike Trout has already cleared that instead of asking for a trade, he remains committed to staying loyal to the Angels and bringing home the World Series.

Given how the Angels stack compared to others like the LA Dodgers or New York Yankees, the likelihood of a World Series appearance remains a far cry at the moment heading into the 2025 season.

How Mike Trout fared in his 2025 Spring Training latest appearance

Mike Trout was a part of the lineup as the starting right fielder against the San Francisco Giants on Monday. He played three innings, drawing a walk in his first plate appearance and striking out in the second.

He also made his first spring training appearance in right field following an offseason where he recovered from two torn meniscus surgeries last year.

"I felt like I took a couple good swings,” Trout said. “Just a tick late. Just seeing live pitching, trying to get my timing.”

The Angels will hope that moving Trout to right field and managing his workload in 2025 could help the three-time MVP stay healthy throughout the season. The organization has the best shot at making the postseason if Trout turns up to bat every single game.

General manager Perry Minasian said (via MLB.com):

"For us, taking the load off (him) in center field is really important, there's a lot of responsibility that comes with center field. You have to worry about not only yourself, but both guys in the corners.

"It's constant moving. You're backing things up on both sides. You're cutting right; you're cutting left. In right field, it limits those responsibilities, and with our situation, we think it's what's best for the team.”

Trout is expected to divide his playing time between right field and as DH in 2025.

