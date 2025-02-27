"Mike Trout's only challenge is himself" - MLB insider predicts Angels OF's move could yield Barry Bonds results

For right now, Mike Trout is healthy. He's moved to right field in an effort to preserve his health this year, and one MLB insider believes this move will be what Trout needs to return to MVP form.

He's won three MVPs in his career, and without any injuries, he might have had a few more on his mantle by now. The competition is steep, but if he can be fully healthy in 2025, he might contend for his fourth award in the AL.

That's what MLB insider Eduardo Perez believes. He said:

"It's Mike Trout. When healthy, he is one of the best players in MLB, if not the top player in MLB ... His only challenge, I think, is going to be himself ... How do we get him on the field? If you get him on the field, you're going to see that greatness ... He had the ability to awe us every time at the plate, and that's what we're going to see."

He likened Trout to Barry Bonds, a seven-time MVP:

"Could Bonds have played center? Yeah. He could've, but he played left field ... Before moving over, he was an extraordinary outfielder."

Bonds played corner outfield to preserve his body, even though he was defensively gifted enough to play center field. It's just so much more demanding, which is what Trout is learning.

Mike Trout addresses positive changes ahead of 2025 season

Mike Trout has had a lot of time off to study his game and make some adjustments. In Spring Training, he just hit his first home run since April of last year.

Mike Trout is healthy again (Imagn)

He said via MLB that he noticed a few things that needed tweaking:

“I was able to work on things to get back to my old self. For me, looking at the last few years, I used to never chase. Used to walk a lot. I think getting back to that and getting into that position at the plate where I can just be myself instead of just being up there and being defensive.”

Trout has been playing early in Spring Training to adjust to right field and get more swings. He has not been at the plate very much over the last couple of seasons, and he's hopeful that the changes will lead to a full season on the field.

