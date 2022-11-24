Mike Trout's hometown: Where was the MLB superstar born?

Mike Trout has been one of the best players in the MLB from the moment he first stepped onto the field. In his first full season in the majors, Trout was a phenomenon that took the league by storm. He finished his rookie season with 30 home runs, 83 RBIs, and 49 stolen bases, which remains his single-season career high.

MLB Vault @MLBVault 10 years ago today, Bryce Harper and Mike Trout won Rookie of the Year awards. 10 years ago today, Bryce Harper and Mike Trout won Rookie of the Year awards. 😤 https://t.co/IeSXO9mcre

"10 years ago today, Bryce Harper and Mike Trout won Rookie of the Year awards." - MLB Vault

At the end of his 2012 rookie season, Mike Trout finished second in the American League MVP voting, while being selected to the All-Star team, winning the Rookie of the Year award, as well as the Silver Slugger award for outfielders.

Through his first five seasons in the MLB, Trout would finish inside the top 2 of MVP voting, winning the award twice before turning 25-years-old. During that time, he became the youngest player in major league history to hit 100 home runs and steal 100 bases.

Since then, Trout has been an incredible player on and off the field, being one of the few truly humble superstar athletes. From his birth in Vineyard, New Jersey, to his life atop the MLB mountain, Trout has been a role model for young athletes everywhere.

Hunter Renfroe (Parody) @CantHitWRISP Mike Trout is too nice. Should've asked for a trade last year. Just go win a ring somewhere else king. Mike Trout is too nice. Should've asked for a trade last year. Just go win a ring somewhere else king.

"Mike Trout is too nice. Should've asked for a trade last year. Just go win a ring somewhere else king." - Hunter Renfroe (Parody)

Aside from being unstoppable on the field, Trout and his wife Jessica have been active in the philanthropic community, helping charities such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and helping promote suicide awareness.

He was born to be a professional baseball player. His father, Jeff Trout, spent four seasons with the Minnesota Twins. Trout was born in 1991 in Vineland, New Jersey. However, he grew up in Millville, New Jersey, eventually making his nickname "The Millville Meteor".

Chez Angeloni @ChezWhizzz Please share young Mike Trout clips. Please share young Mike Trout clips. https://t.co/UyP95LxM2N

"Please share young Mike Trout clips." - Chez Angeloni

Trout was drafted straight out of high school by the Los Angeles Angels with the 25th pick in the 2009 MLB Draft. Since then, he has not only been the best player of his generation, but one of the best players of all time.

Mike Trout's lack of playoff experience

After reflecting on Trout's career, one glaring hole in his resume has been the lack of experience in the postseason. Throughout his 12-year career, MLB fans have only been able to witness Trout play in three postseason games.

The fact that one of the greatest players in history has only played in three playoff games has been one of the biggest tragedies for fans.

Poll : 0 votes