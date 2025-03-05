Mike Trout's new $10,000,000 teammate reveals his dream for the Angels franchise star

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Kenley Jansen recently shared his dream for outfielder Mike Trout. Last month, Jansen signed a one-year, $10-million contract with the Angels.

Meanwhile, Trout, who has been with the team since making his debut in 2011, is starring in spring training games. He hopes to help the Angels reach the playoffs this year and end their decade-long drought.

Discussing his dream of seeing Trout in the postseason and his role with the team, Jansen spoke with Rob Bradford on "Baseball Isn’t Boring" in an episode released Tuesday.

“I think it was such a great fit for me to be here and be a part to help this team to turn it around man, so I'm excited you know playing with one of the greatest players in the game right now is Mike Trout…," Jansen said. "My dream is to see him in the playoffs again.” (starting at 9:24)

“We're gonna try to do our best. I know people don't count us there. We rank so low It's okay man,” he added. “This game, all 30 teams they all compete, they all are great and at the end of the day we just gotta learn quick and be great and try to compete and bring a winning culture back here”

Despite being one of the most exceptional talents in baseball and delivering stellar performances in the regular season, Mike Trout has had limited postseason exposure. His last playoff appearance came in 2014 with the Angels, where he played three games, hitting one home run, recording an RBI, and drawing three walks.

That remains both his and the Angels' last postseason appearance to date, marking the longest active playoff drought in MLB.

Kenley Jansen opens up about joining the Angels despite no initial expectations

Kenley Jansen entered free agency after his two-year contract with the Boston Red Sox ended.

“I never thought I'm gonna be here at the Angels. I start to get offers with other teams, actually the market was slow,” Jansen said about his initial expectations regarding the Los Angeles Angels (starting at 8:13).

“I have to make a choice what I want to do and being in home play huge for me… I see the Angels have really great arms in the bullpen. They have a young team, they're talented. Knowing that Wash is there too as a manager. I have him in Atlanta," Jansen said about the factors that influenced his decision.

Last season with the Boston Red Sox, Jansen appeared in 54 games, posting a 3.29 ERA with a 1.06 WHIP across 54.2 innings pitched.

