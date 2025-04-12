Mike Trout's son Beckham steals the spotlight with HR bomb off Angels superstar dad

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout was on the wrong end of a home run blast from his son Beckham. Trout, who’s used to dropping plenty of home run bombs of his own, witnessed up close the power in his son’s bat. For the record, it wasn’t a torpedo bat.

Clothing brand Tiny Turnip shared photos of the Trout family modeling its latest Los Angeles Angels merch on Friday. The second slide was a video of the Angels’ slugger pitching to Beckham while the tyke smacked one out of the park. Little Beckham showed off an impressive swing as he got the barrel of the bat on the ball.

The ball sailed overhead, quickly leaving the video’s frame. It is unknown how many runners were on base at the time of the blast.

“The Trouts are ready for an exciting new MLB season with the Angels, the caption read. And what’s better than family, fun, and some home runs? @miketrout has been getting some good practice in with his favorite little teammate and his biggest fans!”

With a special cheering section behind him, Mike Trout could be poised for another MVP-caliber season.

Mike Trout knew wife Jessica was “the one” during high school days

Mike Trout and wife Jessica have been married since 2017. But their relationship goes back to their high school days. Mike and Jessica were high school sweethearts as Trout climbed the ranks of the baseball world.

According to a piece in People.com from July 2024, Trout met Jessica in a high school Spanish course. The amor didn’t take long to manifest as an empty seat in the class sealed the couple’s fate.

The couple began dating, attending their senior prom at Millville High in 2009. The couple said “I do” in 2017, welcoming two children to their family.

Following high school, Jessica attended Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania where she earned a degree in education. Her education training led her to become a teacher in the couple’s home state, New Jersey.

Mike and Jessica Trout are strong supporters of the Angels Baseball Foundation, often participating in fundraising activities to support the causes championed by the Foundation.

