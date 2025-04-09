Mike Trout’s teammate Nolan Schanuel reveals team’s reaction to phone ban

Mike Trout and Nolan Schanuel are teammates with the LA Angels, who have gotten off to a 7-3 start to the 2025 season. The Angels came out with a strange cell phone policy during spring training, and it appears it is paying off on the field.

Trout has not been vocal about the policy when speaking to the media, but Schanuel was asked about it on MLB Network Radio on Wednesday. Not only does the first baseman credit his team for buying in, but he also acknowledges that it's not that big of an issue.

"There was only a few select guys that were kinda upset about the rule, but after the first day everybody was on board for it," Schanuel said. "They realized that it was not going to be that bad. If you really need to go on it, you could leave. You go to either the food room or something and go hop on real quick or send that text, but for us it hasn't been a big deal at all."

Schanuel described the experience in the clubhouse as he is getting to know his teammates better.

"I don't think anyone's really wanted to break the rule," Schanuel said. "It's enjoyable to be around everybody, and it's kind of not a big deal for us."

Mike Trout and teammates share favorite Opening Day moments

Mike Trout and the LA Angels did not have high expectations entering the 2025 season, but Opening Day is special for every team. The Angels shared a video on social media of some players discussing their favorite Opening Day moments.

"My favorite thing about Opening Day is just Game One," Trout said. "It's a fresh start for everybody, and I love seeing the planes fly over the field, the national anthem, the fireworks—the excitement and the anticipation to get the season started."

Nolan Schanuel also shared his favorite Opening Day moment, and it had nothing to do with what happens on the field.

"My favorite thing about Opening Day is the flyover," Schanuel said.

It's been a great start to the season for the LA Angels, and now they will try to continue that run. Either way, the team will be able to build more relationships without the distraction of cell phones.

The Angels defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Tuesday night. The two teams will go at it again on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. ET.

