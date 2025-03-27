WATCH: Mike Trout & teammates share their favorite Opening Day moments

LA Angels star, Mike Trout and others are set to face the Chicago White Sox to kick off their 2025 campaign. The game will take place at Guaranteed Rate Field and will see the return of the three-time AL MVP, who played all but 29 games in 2024 before suffering a torn meniscus in his knee.

Ahead of Thursday's fixture, the Angels teammates shared their favorite things about Opening Day.

Trout expressed his love for the fresh start and the atmosphere surrounding the big day.

"My favorite thing about Opening Day is just Game One," Trout said. "It's a fresh start for everybody, and I love seeing the planes fly over the field, the national anthem, the fireworks—the excitement and the anticipation to get the season started."

Nolan Schanuel shared love for the patriotic flyover tradition.

"My favorite thing about Opening Day is the flyover," Schanuel said.

Travis d'Arnaud focused on the emotions and energy of the day.

"My favorite thing about Opening Day is all the jitters and the anticipation of seeing all the fans there and just getting cheered for. It's a lot of fun," d'Arnaud said.

Logan O'Hoppe reflected on the camaraderie that baseball brings.

"My favorite thing about Opening Day is the clean slate you have and getting back together with the boys, because the boys are what I know we all miss the most in the varsity team," O'Hoppe said.

Luis Rengifo highlighted the excitement of the fans and the beginning of a new journey.

"My favorite thing about Opening Day is the opening of a new season and the fans coming. We are all part of it, and it's so fun," Rengifo said.

Taylor Ward kept his answer short and sweet, giving credit to the passionate supporters in the stands.

"For me, my favorite thing on Opening Day is the fans," Ward said.

LA Angels projected starting lineup for Opening Day game vs. White Sox

The Angels, who went 63-99 in 2024, are hoping to contend for a postseason spot in 2025. They haven't played in the postseason since 2014, when they were beaten in the divisional round of the playoffs.

They'll receive a big boost with the availability of Mike Trout, who, in order to stay healthy, will play corner outfield and DH instead of more cumbersome centerfield. This is done so that Trout can stay healthy throughout the season.

The Angels will give the ball to starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi. The southpaw will be rivaled by White Sox right-hander Sean Burke in the other half of the inning.

Here's the expected starting lineup of the Angels:

LF Taylor Ward R 1B Nolan Schanuel L RF Mike Trout R DH Jorge Soler R C Logan O'Hoppe R 3B Yoan Moncada S 2B Luis Rengifo S CF Jo Adell R SS Kevin Newman R

