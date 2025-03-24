Mike Trout’s teammate Logan O’Hoppe reveals Angels’ commitment to clubhouse phone rule

Mike Trout and Logan O'Hoppe are two of the leaders of the Los Angeles Angels, a team that will try to show some improvement in 2025. It has been a rough go for Trout and the Angels of late, and the team is desperately trying anything to improve.

The Angels have banned cell phones in the clubhouse ahead of the 2025 season, and catcher Logan O'Hoppe joined the "Foul Territory" podcast to discuss this new rule. While the hosts of the show could not believe the new rule, Trout's young teammate explained how well it's gone.

"First off, I think it came out three weeks later than when it was actually applied, the rule," O'Hoppe said. "So you guys are all behind on it, we've been loving it. It's been great. It's a decision that we came up with as a group too, and Wash (Washington) is the one that came and delivered the message to us, and I think that's something that was lost in the mix."

"There was not one dude that was not on board with it," he added. "The rule is that we just can't have it in the clubhouse, but if you want to walk outside and shoot off a text, that's totally fine. We wanna promote conversation, and really just not have guys sitting on their phones when we are trying to talk to one another."

O'Hoppe was quick to defend manager Ron Washington in this case as this rule was put together by the players. It will be up to leaders like Mike Trout to enforce the rule throughout the 2025 season.

Mike Trout opens up about dealing with injuries ahead of 2025 season

If the Los Angeles Angels are going to make a run at the postseason in 2025, then they will need a healthy Mike Trout. He was once considered one of the top players in baseball, but injuries just haven't let him be on the field.

Speaking with Michael Rodriguez during Spring Training, Trout discussed his hopes of getting through the season healthy.

"I think the last couple of years have been tough. People say you go through things to come out better, so that's the mentality. I have good home support. I know the Lord up top knows his plan, he's got a plan for me and I just trust him (0:35)," Trout explained.

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are going to become a tighter group during the 2025 season, but they will need to perform better if they want to win games.

