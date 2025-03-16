Mike Trout makes feelings known on overcoming injuries ahead of 2025 campaign

Mike Trout has continued to prove why he is one of the greatest baseball players of his generation. The long-time Los Angeles Angels has seen limited playoff appearances, however he has accomplished nearly everything possible from an individual standpoint. That being said, Trout has struggled with his health as he has continued to age.

Now as he enters his 15th season in Major League Baseball, Mike Trout is locked in, healthy, and has his eyes focused making an impact for the Los Angeles Angels this season. Trout suffered a pair of meniscus tears last season, however he is eyeing a return to form in 2025.

After being limited to only 29 games last year, Trout opened up in an interview with Michael Rodriguez of the Mike Depodcast. The 11-time All-Star provided an insight into his plans for the year ahead and how he plans on dealing with his health this season.

"I think the last couple of years have been tough. People say you go through things to come out better, so that's the mentality. I have good home support. I know the Lord up top knows his plan, he's got a plan for me and I just trust him [0:35]," Trout explained.

The Los Angeles Angels have also taken steps to help keep Mike Trout healthy this season, moving him out of his long-time spot in center field. The superstar will now be the team's starting right fielder as they look to not only improve upon last year's 63-99 record but also have the club legend as the one leading the charge.

The Los Angeles Angels have moved Mike Trout to right field in an attempt to keep him healthy

It remains to be seen if Trout's transition to right field will ultimately pay off for the future Hall of Famer, however, the move should at least help limit the amount of movement he will need to do each game. The move to right field should lighten the load on his body. It will be interesting to see whether or not Mike Trout will continue to steal bases or if he will be taking that out of his game.

While there was some speculation that the team could look to use Trout as a DH, the team landed Jorge Soler in a trade with the Atlanta Braves, so he will be the one primarily playing in that role. If Trout can stay healthy, he has all of the tools to earn another All-Star selection.

