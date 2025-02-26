Mike Trout’s teammate Ben Joyce shares emotional insight on twin brother’s mental health fight

Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher, Ben Joyce, has been a teammate of Mike Trout for more than two years, but they have not played together much as the latter has spent much of the past couple of seasons on the IL. Joyce had an impressive campaign out of the Angels bullpen in 2024 to go into the upcoming season as one of the best relievers on his team.

Ben Joyce recently shared his thoughts regarding the struggles with mental health that his twin brother Zach had to deal with. Joyce expressed pride towards his brother for being able to fight his battles openly and use his stature as a baseball player to help others. Ben and Zach were both drafted out of the University of Tennessee by the Los Angeles Angels.

On Tuesday, Ben Joyce was a guest on The Chris Rotation podcast. He opened up about the mental health struggles of his brother on the show. [from 18:08]

"I can't emphasize enough how awesome it is the way he's been so open about it," Joyce said. "Obviously, as a guy, it's hard to be open about that stuff, especially when you have a platform playing at Tennessee and then getting drafted."

"I know he struggled, and I saw it firsthand how tough it was for him," he added. "Just the fact that he's using his struggle to help other people, I can't emphasize enough how proud I am of him, and he continues to do so to this day to help other people that he can."

Zach Joyce had stepped away from the game during the 2020 NCAA season after he was diagnosed with clinical depression and anxiety.

"It felt good": Mike Trout on his first game at right field

Mike Trout played just 29 games last year (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Los Angeles Angels have shifted Mike Trout from his usual role at center field in the hope that they can keep him healthy for longer, and the three-time MVP is set to play at right field for the upcoming season. Trout started at his new position in the Cactus League game against the San Francisco Giants on Monday. It was his first game outside of centerfield since 2013.

"It felt good," Mike Trout said after his outing at right field on Monday. "Just different angles, things you work on in BP, getting comfortable. Trying to get a fly ball. Thought I might get a ground ball there, but it’s fine."

Thus far, Trout has played 1,344 major league games at center field, 124 at right field, and just 17 at left field.

