Mike Trout's teammate Mickey Moniak gets honest about playing next to Angels superstar, who is transitioning to right field

Veteran Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is transitioning to right field ahead of the 2025 season after spending almost a decade in center field for the team.

Trout's Angels teammate, 26-year-old Mickey Moniak is expected to be the team's everyday centerfielder in the upcoming season. Moniak has shown he is adept at playing any position in the outfield since making his MLB debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2020.

Moniak was the team's designated centerfielder last season after Mike Trout's meniscus injury in late April and filled in for the three-time MVP as he did not return to action for the rest of the season.

Following the Angels' 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, Moniak shared his honest feelings on playing center as Trout transitioned to right field.

"I love it," Moniak said. "I think with Mike Trout moving to right, It's kind of more clear that center fields open and you know, in the past, been playing a lot out there with Mike hurt so getting to play out there with him next to me and obviously, with Taylor Ward out there, it's three guys who can play center field.

"And then, obviously, we got Jo Adell out there. So, you know, anybody we throw out there, the outfield's gonna have three center fielders. It's a pretty cool thing to be a part of, I love it."

Mike Trout's transition to right field comes in the wake of his injury-riddled season last year. The Angels want to preserve his health and lower the workload by moving him to the right.

Angels GM gives encouraging update on Mike Trout's health

Mike Trout has been the face of the franchise for over a decade and arguably one of the best hitters since his MLB debut. However, the former Rookie of the Year has not been injury free since 2021 and failed to make the All-Star game for the first time since 2012 after his early injury in 2024.

The Angels had their worst season in MLB history with a 63-99 record in Trout's absence. The 11-time All-Star is looking to make a strong comeback this season and Angels general manager provided an encouraging update on the superstar slugger.

“Mike is in the best shape I’ve seen him in the four years I’ve been here," Minasian said.

Mike Trout's transition to right field is being assisted by former Angels outfielder Torii Hunter, who made a similar transition in the latter stage of his career in 2011.

