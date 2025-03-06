Mike Trout's wife Jessica drops 4-word reaction to Angels superstar's newest venture

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout's wife, Jessica Trout, reacted to her husband's newest business venture. Trout, who enjoys his fair share of golf, is set to build a course in his hometown of Millville, New Jersey, in partnership with legendary golfer Tiger Woods.

Information about Trout's new venture was posted on Instagram by popular golf newsletter 'The Golfer's Journal' on Wednesday.

"@miketrout had a dream to build a golf course in his hometown. Tiger Woods helped make it a reality. Read the full story of how two titans of their sport came to collaborate on Trout National, only in TGJ No. 31." the Instagram post was captioned.

Mike's better half, Jessica, later shared the post to her Instagram story, as she looked forward to the future with excitement.

"... exciting things to come!🤍⛳" Jessica Trout captioned her Instagram story

Screenshot of Jessica Trout's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@jesstaratrout IG Stories)

Mike Trout looks back at 2024, gets ready for return to action in 2025

Having missed pretty much the entirety of the 2024 season due to recurring meniscus injuries, 2024 was an extremely frustrating year for Mike Trout in purely sporting terms. However, in terms of his family life, the year brought plenty of joy, as he and his wife, Jessica, welcomed their second son, Jordy, in late June.

Reflecting on the highs and lows of the year gone by, Trout took to Instagram on Oct. 1, as he looked forward to his much-anticipated return to the diamond in 2025.

"This year has been filled with challenges, but also incredible blessings for our family. Thanks to my teammates and fans for your support as I continue to work hard towards a successful 2025! #gohalos" Mike Trout captioned his Instagram post

With 11 All-Star selections and three AL MVP awards, among numerous other honors to his name, Trout's absence was a huge factor in the Angels finishing last season at the foot of the AL West standings, with a 63-99 record.

Heading into the new season, fans will undoubtedly be excited to see the superstar return to action, and potentially guide his team to a first postseason appearance since 2014.

