Mike Trout's wife Jessica gets emotional over Pastor Philip Anthony Mitchell's comments on Jesus Christ & God

Mike Trout and his wife, Jessica, have been together for quite a while now. The two met while they were in Spanish class in high school when they attended Millville in New Jersey.

The two went to senior prom together and kept things going after graduation. They then got married in 2017, and they now have two sons, Beckham and Jordy.

The couple holds religion close to their heart as they are both devoted Christians. Jessica recently got emotional listening to the words of Pastor Phillip Anthony Mitchell, which she shared with her followers.

"A great explanation to a ? Christians receive a lot" said Jessica.

Jessica Trout's Instagram

Mitchell speaks of Jesus and the pathways to God. He states that if Jesus was credible, then there is only one God, and the path to righteousness is small and narrow.

Mike Trout looking to return to God-like status during pivotal 2025 season

Los Angeles Angels - Mike Trout (Photo via IMAGN)

The last few years have been a struggle for Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout. He has battled injury after injury and was only able to play in 29 games, undergoing two meniscus surgeries.

Being on the sidelines so much and not being able to help his club has been hard on the slugger. He was emotional when discussing his season-ending surgery last season and has worked hard to get healthy.

So far this spring, Trout has looked fantastic. He was able to connect for his first home run on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds since April of last year.

For his and his team's sake, Trout must stay healthy this season and return to being one of the game's best. He has come into the season ranked the 39th best player by the crew at MLB Network, which did not sit right with him.

