Mike Trout's wife Jessica gets real about seeking divine wisdom over people's advice

Mike Trout and his wife Jessica are devout Christians. The couple practices the religion and also preaches faith in Jesus. They share two children, Beckham and Jordy.

Ad

On Tuesday, Jessica Trout shared the importance of leaning on scripture for guidance rather than taking advice from people. She shared a graphic that compared common cultural sayings with Biblical wisdom.

The graphic broke down four popular phrases often heard in modern culture and contrasted them with scriptural truths from Proverbs, Matthew, Colossians and 1 Peter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

worldly advice: "follow your heart"

Godly wisdom: "whoever trusts in his own heart is a fool, but he who walks in wisdom will be safe." (Proverbs 28:26)

Ad

Trending

worldly advice: "just do what makes YOU happy"

Godly wisdom: "seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you." (Matthew 6:33)

worldly advice: "don't go above and beyond for people who would never do the same for you"

Godly wisdom: "whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men." (Colossians 3:23)

Ad

worldly advice: "you do you" or "you be you"

Godly wisdom: "instead, shape your lives to become like the Holy One who called you...you are to be holy, because i am holy." (1 Peter 1:15-16)

Jessica said that it's important to ground decisions in faith while "navigating life's daily highs and lows."

"Sometimes advice may sound 'right' or 'good,'" she wrote, "but knowing scripture helps you choose never-changing Godly wisdom over inconsistent worldly advice, which is ultimately the only thing that fills your cup!"

Ad

Worship music was playing in the background (Skott’s "Overcome").

Jessica's Instagram story

Jessica Trout shares love as Mike Trout among MLB HR leaders

Los Angeles ngels outfielder Mike Trout is tied for the major league lead in the home run category, It's less than a month since March 27 Opening Day, and several hitters have already hit six home runs.

Ad

Mike Trout belongs in that category, and so does New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., captain Aaron Judge, Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman, San Francisco Giants DH Wilmer Flores, Philadelphia Phillies lead off hitter Kyle Schwarber, Athletics first baseman Tyler Soderstrom and San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr.

A graphic was shared by MLB ON FOX highlighting the same on Tuesday. Jessica reposted that graphic and added a love emoji over Trout's picture.

Ad

Jessica's Instagram story

While Mike Trout may be among the leaders in the MLB home run category, he's not entirely having his way at the plate. The three-time MVP is only hitting .186 in 59 plate appearances. The Angels will want him to improve on that front while continuing to hit home runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More