Mike Trout’s wife Jessica inspires with motivational quote on choosing faith over personal happiness

For Mike Trout and his wife Jessica, 2024 campaign has been defined by far more uncertainty than the pair are used to. However, despite the adversity, Jessica has remained steadfast in her Christian view of the world.

On Monday, Jessica Trout took to Instagram to show off a graphic. Originally shared by Tiff Nicole Ministries, the graphic reminds people to "Do what makes you happy glorifies god", a solid reflection of the Christian faith that Mike and Jessica Trout have been open about since they first broke into the public sphere.

Glorifying God is everything for Jessica Trout

Born Jessica Cox, she and Mike Trout first met in Spanish class at Millville Senior High School in New Jersey. After high school, Jessica attended Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania, becoming a grade school teacher afterward.

For Mike Trout - a three-time MVP - the 2024 season was not a good one. After missing some eighty games last year, the injury bug bit again. In a game against the Philadelphia Phillies in April, Trout tore his left knee meniscus. On account of the injury, Trout was sidelined for the remainder of the season.

""It's tough." Mike Trout was visibly emotional discussing his knee injury that will require surgery. (via @claudiogestro)" - FOX Sports: MLB

Over the past two seasons, Mike Trout has only competed in 111 games out of a possible 324 competitions for the Los Angeles Angels. Although the 33-year-old has led the league in OPS six times, gained eleven All-Star nods, and won three MVP Awards, many are now doubting whether or not Trout will be a part of the Angels' nucleus going forward.

Angels need Mike Trout for their continued success

Without their superstar in the lineup last year, LA finished with a 63-99 record, 25.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West. Despite Trout's fragility after multiple injuries, the Angels want to put him back into the field as soon as possible. Insider Ken Rosenthal reported:

"Would prefer to use him as a DH only on a limited basis, according to sources familiar with the club's thinking"

Although it is still too early to tell, the story of Trout will soon be written. Whether it is a tale of a comeback kid or one of wasted potential remains to be determined by those who will ultimately get to experience the outcome.

