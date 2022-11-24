Mike Trout Stats: A look at the Angels' star's 2022 season

Since debuting in 2012, Mike Trout has been on a clear path to the title of "Greatest of All-Time". In his first full season in the majors, Trout put the MLB on notice, hitting 30 home runs and 86 RBIs, while also stealing a career-high 49 stolen bases.

Since finishing second in MVP voting during his rookie campaign, Trout has gone on to win three American League MVP awards, 9 Silver Sluggers, as well as being selected to the All-Star team 10 times.

Throughout his 12 seasons in the MLB, Mike Trout has established himself as not only the greatest player of his generation, but one of the best players in baseball history, becoming the youngest player in history to record 100 home runs and steal 100 bases.

Last year, Trout proved that he has not slowed down one bit. The three-time MVP finished the season with 40 home runs and 80 RBIs, while also hitting for a .283 batting average. While the Angels as a team struggled, Trout found himself yet again in the MVP race, finishing 8th in the voting.

The 8th place MVP finish was the lowest of his career, outside of the 2021 season when he only played 36 games due to injury. That means he has been an MVP candidate every season that he has played, that's how dominant he has been.

Mike Trout's only career blemish

After reflecting on Trout's career, one glaring hole in his resume has been the lack of experience in the postseason. Throughout his 12-year career, MLB fans have only been able to witness Trout play in three postseason games. These games came in 2014. Since then, the Los Angeles Angels have struggled to field a team worthy of his talent.

The fact that one of the greatest players in MLB history has only played in three playoff games has been one of the biggest failures in modern baseball history.

