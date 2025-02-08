Mike Trout and Tim Salmon's dual autograph card draws interesting demand from Dodgers pitcher's girlfriend Natalie Loureda 

Bobby Miller is dating Natalie Loureda, and the two have shared some special moments together on the baseball diamond. Miller is a starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Loureda is most known for being a martial artist and a huge UFC fan.

Loureda, known for her active social media presence, shared a unique post on Feb. 8, celebrating a recent Topps dual autograph card featuring Mike Trout and Tim Salmon.

The martial artist had a very witting and fitting caption when resharing the post on her story, and included a nod to her boyfriend, Bobby Miller.

"I need to see a miller and time duo card" Natalie Loureda captioned

Natalie Loureda Message for Topps

The initial post by Topps was humorous, as it didn't include pictures of the actual baseball players. Instead, Topps shared a picture of a trout and a salmon, highlighting the unique duo. Loureda clearly wanted to give her boyfriend a shoutout with her caption and mentioned that a "Miller Time" duo is a possibility.

Loureda has been documenting Bobby Miller's career on her Instagram page, featuring plenty of Dodgers' celebrations. Miller made just two regular season starts during the 2024 season as he recovered from an injury.

Bobby Miller's Girlfriend, Natalie Loureda Gives Preview of UFC 312

When Natlaie Loureda is not supporting Bobby Miller and his Major League Baseball career, she is focused on UFC. UFC 312 is set to take place on February 9th in Australia, and Loureda recently broke down the biggest fights on her "Rolling with the Punches" podcast.

The main event at UFC 312 will feature Sean Strickland against Dricus du Plessis, and Natalie Loureda broke that down with a simple analysis.

"[Sean] Strickland wants to keep this fight standing. I think if DDP [Dricus du Plessis] fights to win, he could exhaust him and land a haymaker," Loureda commented at the 20:34 mark

Natalie Loureda will be watching UFC 312, and spending more time with her boyfriend, Bobby Miller. Miller will soon make his return to the diamond, and Loureda will be there to show her support.

