Mike Trout Trade Rumors: MLB insider believes Angels will be "open" to offers if former MVP wants out 

Mike Trout signed a lengthy contract with the Los Angeles Angels. It will keep him in the organization through his retirement, assuming he doesn't play to his mid 40s. In a recent development though, the team has admitted that they're willing to listen to offers on the former MVP.

Mike Trout has been among the best players in baseball since 2012 when he debuted. The Angels have not been able to field a winning team around him, though.

Even with Shohei Ohtani, they've wasted away and the team seems prepared to consider life after Trout, and may be interested in getting a good return for him.

This all hinges on Trout, according to reporter Bob Nightengale. The Angels aren't going to shop their center fielder around, but if he expresses a desire to leave, they'll consider it.

As of now, Trout has given no indication that he wants to get out of Los Angeles. However, if they're unable to retain Ohtani in free agency, there may be some very lean years coming.

The team went all-in at the deadline, and it failed. Now, most of their acquisitions are gone via waivers, so the farm system is incredibly thin. They couldn't get anything for Ohtani since they didn't trade him, so the team could be Trout and eight stragglers for the next few years.

That could force Trout to consider what was once unthinkable: leaving LA. If he wants to, the team will reportedly honor that wish and listen to offers.

Could Mike Trout leave Los Angeles?

The Angels drafted Mike Trout, he came up through their organization and he has been with them since. He's never played elsewhere. He likely wants to win, but it would be hard for him to think about leaving.

Could Mike Trout be traded?

He's never complained about the team or expressed a desire for more, other than when he admitted he loved the electric atmosphere of the World Baseball Classic and wondered if that was what postseason play was like.

This offseason will be critical for both the Angels and Trout, and for deciding what his future holds.